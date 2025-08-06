These 2 catalysts could help Shiba Inu (SHIB) catch fire in 2025 as new competitor targets 21,056% breakout

With the cryptocurrency market gearing up for a historic explosive run in 2025, two historic catalysts could ignite $SHIB and throw shockwaves into the meme coin sector. Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is in the middle of that developing narrative, with its presale having already raised $14.6 million, aiming for a 21,056% breakout.

The Two Catalysts for SHIBA Inu (SHIB) in 2025

Shibarium Layer 2 Expansion: Constant research and development along with improvements to the Shibarium, an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 chain allowing cheap transactions, constitute a major catalyst for SHIB's revival. Experts have stated that much new Shibarium use, plus other developments such as supply burns or DeFi integrations, might carry SHIB back toward its all-time highs.

Constant research and development along with improvements to the Shibarium, an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 chain allowing cheap transactions, constitute a major catalyst for SHIB's revival. Experts have stated that much new Shibarium use, plus other developments such as supply burns or DeFi integrations, might carry SHIB back toward its all-time highs. Market Rotation Into New Utility Meme Coins: With meme coin investors looking for the next big thing, the attention is going to those projects that somewhat stand on viral marketing and real blockchain infrastructure. This change in sector focus has put attention on Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), and any explosive gain by that coin will rake in capital into all meme coins, including SHIB.

Little Pepe the New Utility-Based Meme Coin on the Block

Moving on to the great meme coin, $LILPEPE is backed by true blockchain utility—not just some sort of internet hype. It is built on an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain, it offers:

The set of fast transactions with very low fees under the Layer 2 architecture.

Not a single dollar on tax while trading—investors receive the full value on every trade.

Sniper bot protection during launch to guarantee fair access.

Staking rewards for holding LILPEPE.

A meme launchpad to launch new projects.

DAO voting for holders to decide on the direction of the project.

Upcoming features: NFT and cross-chain compatibility for a longer-term view on LILPEPE.

Presale Details—Numbers Investors Must Know

LILPEPE presale is now at Stage 9, priced at $0.0018, and will soon transition to $0.0019. Sponsorship in Stage 8 has surpassed $14.6 million, while more than 10.2 billion tokens have already been cashed out to investors. Presale has a 26.5% allocation of the entire supply of 100 billion tokens (26.5 billion tokens).

Presale Stage Summary

Stage Price Tokens Sold Funds Raised Stage 1 $0.0010 ~500M $500,000 Stage 2 $0.0011 ~1.25B $1,325,000 Stage 3 $0.0012 ~1.8B $2,500,000 Stage 4 $0.0013 ~3.3B $4,475,000 Stage 5 $0.0014 ~4.8B $6,575,000 Stage 6 $0.0015 ~6.3B $8,825,000 Stage 7 $0.0016 ~7.8B $11,225,000 Stage 8 $0.0017 ~9.3B $13,775,000 Stage 9 $0.0018 Ongoing $14.6M+

Presale Rush—Why Investors Are Swarming for $LILPEPE

Layer 2 Infrastructure : Faster, cheaper trades and on-chain utilities that are quite uncommon in a meme coin.

: Faster, cheaper trades and on-chain utilities that are quite uncommon in a meme coin. Utility and Future Proofing : Core features (staking, DAO, launchpad) and future upgrades (NFTs, cross-chain).

: Core features (staking, DAO, launchpad) and future upgrades (NFTs, cross-chain). Sniper Bot Protection : Safer environment for new buyers.

: Safer environment for new buyers. Zero Trading Tax : Maximum capital efficiency.

: Maximum capital efficiency. The $777,000 Presale Giveaway: Ten lucky winners will get $77,000 worth of LILPEPE each, with at least a $100 minimum contribution in the presale for entry. The giveaway drives a sense of urgency for investor activity while the presale is underway.

Conclusion: Little Pepe's Unique Positioning for 2025

With the meme-coin space ready for SHIB's next move, Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is carving a niche for itself as a utility-backed Ethereum Layer 2 contender. With investors scrambling to get a presale stake and with roadmap milestones hit, LILPEPE could set new records for value and performance in the most viral sector on the market.

