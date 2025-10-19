Thieves pull off daring daylight heist, stealing priceless jewels from Paris’s Louvre Museum

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told France Inter that three or four thieves got into the museum from outside using a crane that was positioned on a truck.

Police officers work near a crane believed to have been used in what the French Interior Ministry said was a robbery at the Louvre museum during which jewellery was stolen, in Paris, France, October 19, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES) "They broke a window, headed to several display cases and stole jewels ... which have a real historical, priceless value," Nunez said.

Probe underway A video posted on X by a museum guide showed visitors filing towards exits in the middle of their tour, initially unaware of the reason for the disruption.

Nunez said a probe had been opened, with a specialized police unit that has a high success rate in cracking high-profile robberies such as this one tasked with running it.

No injuries were reported, Dati said.

The Louvre, the world's most-visited museum and home to Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, said on X it would remain closed for the day for "exceptional reasons."