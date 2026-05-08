Third British national has suspected hantavirus, government confirms

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A third British national is suspected to have contracted hantavirus in connection with an outbreak aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius, the UK government said.

The patient is currently on the remote Atlantic island of Tristan da Cunha, where the vessel stopped in mid-April, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Two other British men have already been confirmed with the virus. One remains in a stable condition in the Netherlands after being evacuated from the ship on Wednesday, while the other is in intensive care in South Africa after being flown there last month.

In total, five hantavirus cases have been confirmed, including one fatality among passengers on board the cruise.

The MV Hondius is expected to arrive in the Canary Islands at the weekend, where the UK government said a chartered aircraft will be waiting to fly remaining British passengers and crew back to the United Kingdom.

Authorities said that although none of the remaining British nationals are currently showing symptoms, they will be required to isolate upon returning home.

British national Martin Anstee, a 56-year-old retired police officer and expedition guide on board the vessel, was evacuated to the Netherlands on Wednesday alongside a 41-year-old Dutch crew member and a 65-year-old German passenger. He remains in stable condition and told the BBC he was “fine.”

Another British passenger, aged 69, has a confirmed infection and was medically evacuated to South Africa at the end of April. Officials said he remains in intensive care but is “doing better.”

Two additional British nationals are already self-isolating at home in the UK after possible exposure. They are doing so voluntarily and are not showing symptoms.

These individuals were part of a group of 30 passengers from around a dozen countries, including seven Britons, who disembarked at St Helena in the South Atlantic on 24 April, according to cruise operator Oceanwide Expeditions.

The company said the first confirmed hantavirus case was only reported on 4 May and that all passengers who had disembarked were contacted.

Four other British nationals who left the ship at St Helena remain on the island. They are asymptomatic but are in contact with health officials. It is understood that medical personnel may be deployed to provide additional support.

News.Az