US CDC classifies hantavirus as 'Level 3' emergency response

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The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified the recent hantavirus outbreak as a “Level 3” emergency response, the lowest level of emergency activation, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

While the designation indicates that the overall risk to the public remains low, the situation is continuing to be closely monitored by the health agency.

The activation of Emergency Operation Centers means that a dedicated emergency response team has been established to coordinate and support containment efforts.

International health authorities are currently working to contain a hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius.

The outbreak, linked to the Andes strain of hantavirus, has so far resulted in five confirmed cases, three suspected infections and three deaths among passengers connected to the voyage, according to officials from the World Health Organization.

The MV Hondius, carrying around 150 passengers and crew members representing 23 nationalities, departed from Argentina and crossed the Atlantic Ocean before reporting a cluster of respiratory illnesses while sailing near Cape Verde.

News.Az