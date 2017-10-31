This year cotton harvest in Azerbaijan exceeds 150,000 tons

+ ↺ − 16 px

150 948,99 tons of products have been handed over to cotton gathering points in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC), this is 3.4 times more compared to the same period in 2016.

2.7 times more seeds were planted this year compared to the previous year in 136,413.2 hectares.

The most part of the cotton planted in Saatli (17,220 hectares), Imishli (15,631.5 hectares), Sabirabad (15,055 hectares), Bilasuvar (11,351.8 hectares) and Neftchala (11,111 hectares).

News.Az

