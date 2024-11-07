Thousands affected by widespread power outages across US State of New Mexico

Thousands of electricity customers in New Mexico are experiencing power outages across multiple cities, including Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, and Las Vegas, according to the Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM).

Around 51,000 customers are being impacted as of early Thursday morning, News.Az reports, citing US media.Outages are being reported in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Los Lunas, Belen, Corrales, Bernalillo, Santa Fe and Las Vegas.The outages are expected to be restored sometime Thursday morning, according to PNM.The causes of the outages are under investigation.

News.Az