Thousands march in Hungary in protest over child abuse scandal

Thousands of Hungarians marched to Prime Minister Viktor Orban's offices on Saturday, led by opposition leader Peter Magyar, who urged the veteran nationalist to resign over an abuse scandal at a juvenile detention centre, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Protesters walked through Budapest's frosty streets behind a banner reading "Protect the children!", carrying soft toys and torches in solidarity with victims of physical abuse in a case dating back several years.

The prosecutor's office said on Wednesday that seven people had been detained at the state-run Budapest juvenile centre so far.

Orban, who faces what could be the toughest challenge to his 15-year rule in an election likely in April, condemned the abuse in an interview with news outlet Mandiner, calling it unacceptable and criminal.

"More and more revolting things keep surfacing on a daily basis, which I did not think were possible in this country," said Judit Voros, one of the protesters marching to Orban's offices on Castle Hill in Budapest.

