Thousands protest in Serbia over deadly station collapse

Thousands of people took to the streets of Serbia's capital on Friday, participating in anti-government protests and supporting calls for a general strike, News.az reports citing Deutsche Welle .

The student-led protests forced businesses throughout Serbia to shut their doors, including many schools as teachers' unions backed the call to strike.As well as Belgrade and Novi Sad, protest marches also took place in the southern city of Nis and smaller cities, including Jagodina, where populist President Aleksandar Vucic was expected to address a counter-demonstration.There have been repeated protests since the roof collapse at the Novi Sad train station in the north, which killed 15 people.Demonstrators blame the incident on widespread corruption, nepotism and poor construction work and have called for swifter judicial action against those found responsible.The main station, which had been refurbished twice in recent years, was part of a wider infrastructure deal involving Chinese state companies.Prosecutors have indicted 13 people, including the former Infrastructure Minister Goran Vesic. The indictments, however, have not yet been confirmed by a court to become valid.

