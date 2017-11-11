Three Azerbaijanis nominated for 2018 Astrid Lindgren literature award

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three Azerbaijani nationals have been nominated for the 2018 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award, which is the world`s largest international children's and young adult literature award.

The shortlist of nominees includes female writer Solmaz Amanova, illustrator Arif Huseynov and writer Hasham Isabayli, according to AzerTag.

This year, more than hundred nominating bodies worldwide have proposed candidates for the 2018 award. The jury has 235 candidates from 60 countries to consider. All continents are represented among the nominated writers, illustrators, reading promoters and storytellers. Many candidates are re-nominated, but this year’s list also includes 40 new names. United Kingdom has the highest number of nominees. New countries to enter the nomination list are Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Antigua and Barbuda.

The laureate or laureates of the 2018 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award will be announced in Stockholm and Bologna immediately following the jury’s final meeting on March 27 of next year.

