"Three brothers – 2021" international exercises continue (VIDEO)

The "Three Brothers-2021" international exercises continue, with the participation of special forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan, News.Az reports Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the current stage of the exercises, Special Forces units, having crossed by air in conditions of limited visibility to the rear of a conditional enemy, successfully completed combat tasks during the day and night.

The "Three Brothers-2021" joint exercises will last until September 20.

