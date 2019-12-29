Yandex metrika counter

Three children and adult suffer carbon monoxide poisoning in Armenia

A family of four suffered a carbon monoxide poisoning in Masis (Ararat region), the Armenian police press service reported.

The day before, at 19:30 (18:30 Moscow time), law enforcement officers received a signal from the hospital that four people were diagnosed with carbon monoxide poisoning.

It is specified that the three victims are minors, Sputnik Armenia reports.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

