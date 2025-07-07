Three hospitalized after bee attack in Southern France

A bee collects pollen on a flower on the grounds of the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa on July 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

+ ↺ − 16 px

A swarm of bees attacked dozens of people in the town center of Aurillac on Sunday, leaving 24 stung and three hospitalized, local authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. near the Bordeaux Hotel, where the bees are believed to have come from rooftop hives. Among the victims were three firefighters. One elderly person went into cardiac arrest but was successfully resuscitated, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

Emergency responders said the hospitalized individuals suffered allergic reactions but had stabilized by the afternoon. The bee aggression may have been triggered by nearby Asian hornets, known to provoke defensive swarming.

In response, Aurillac police secured the area, and Mayor Pierre Mathonier said the town may consider banning urban beekeeping to prevent future incidents. An investigation is underway.

News.Az