Three injured in Czech chemical plant blast

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion at the Synthesia chemical plant in Pardubice, Czech Republic, injured three people on Friday.

Two of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries and were airlifted to specialized burn centers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The two critically injured were airlifted to burn centers, while the man with moderately severe burns was transported by land to the emergency department of Pardubice Hospital, according to an ambulance service spokesman.

Synthesia said on its website that the operational accident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. and was "resolved immediately." The company added that there was no further risk to the surrounding area and that an investigation into the cause is underway in cooperation with the police in the Czech Republic.

According to its website, Synthesia is a major European specialty chemicals manufacturer, operating four strategic business units: pigments and dyes, organic chemistry, nitrocellulose, and power engineering.

News.Az