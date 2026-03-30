Uber to acquire chauffeur service Blacklane

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uber and Blacklane have announced an agreement for Uber to acquire Blacklane, marking a step forward in Uber's expansion into luxury and executive travel.

Founded in Berlin, Germany, in 2011 to bring quality and consistency to travel, Blacklane connects guests worldwide with independent local chauffeur services via an app and web booking platform, News.Az reports, citing Uber Investor.

Today Blacklane operates in over 500 cities across more than 60 countries and has grown to be the chauffeur service of choice for discerning travelers and executives of the world’s leading corporations.

Executive travel is a fast-growing segment of Uber’s business, driven by strong demand for planned, high-quality transport services. Pre-booked Uber Reserve trips in particular have become one of the fastest growing parts of Uber’s mobility business.

The acquisition is subject to the receipt of customary regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions and is expected to close by the end of 2026. After the transaction is complete, the acquisition of Blacklane will further accelerate Uber’s recently-announced move into the chauffeur sector with Uber Elite, and support Uber’s ambition to deliver best-in-class service to more customers around the world.

“Premium travel is one of the most exciting growth areas of Uber’s business. We want to offer the widest selection of options to meet our riders where they are: from the everyday commute to luxury rides. We’re incredibly impressed by what Blacklane has built and we’re eager to work with them to amplify how we deliver truly exceptional service to more people in cities around the world,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

“Blacklane’s growth to date has been founded on consistently excellent service, wherever in the world our guests move. Fifteen years after our vision to make premium travel frictionless, we are bringing luxury hospitality expertise to Uber as a leading player in mobility. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Blacklane’s next chapter and is a powerful step-change in introducing our service to new markets globally,” said Dr. Jens Wohltorf, founder and CEO of Blacklane.

Together Blacklane and Uber - and their respective guests and partners - will benefit from each other’s expertise. Blacklane’s luxury service and specialist knowledge, combined with Uber’s global scale and technology, will deliver a powerful platform for growth.

News.Az