BYD targets 1.5M overseas EV sales in 2026

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Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD says it is confident of achieving a major expansion in overseas markets, targeting up to 1.5 million vehicle sales abroad in 2026, according to people familiar with the company’s post-earnings briefing.

The company told analysts it is “highly confident” it will meet — or potentially exceed — its overseas sales goal, signaling continued aggressive global growth despite rising competition and domestic pressure, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

BYD Company also indicated that international markets could eventually account for around half of its total business, underscoring its long-term shift toward global expansion.

The EV maker previously set an export target of 1.3 million vehicles for this year, after earlier internal estimates suggested even higher ambitions of up to 1.6 million units.

Overseas sales have already surged, rising to 22.7% of total deliveries last year and climbing further in early 2026, reflecting rapid international demand growth.

The company is expanding its global footprint through localized production, with factories in Europe and Indonesia expected to begin mass production in the coming months.

Despite strong international momentum, BYD has faced pressure at home, where price wars and weaker demand have impacted profitability. The company reported a larger-than-expected profit decline in 2025.

Executives reportedly emphasized a shift away from aggressive price competition, instead focusing on technology, innovation, and increased research and development spending.

The broader Chinese auto industry is also facing tighter regulatory scrutiny, as authorities move to curb below-cost pricing and intensifying price wars across the sector.

News.Az