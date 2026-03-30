Iran claims strikes on US radar sites in UAE, aircraft in Saudi Arabia

In a statement on Monday, the Army said its drones carried out overnight strikes on radar installations in the UAE allegedly used to detect and track Iranian missiles and combat drones, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

In its latest wave of retaliatory strikes against US military assets in the region, Iranian drones also hit US troop positions in the Emirates, according to Press TV, which added that Iranian ballistic missiles and drones have repeatedly targeted US facilities in Persian Gulf countries and Israel.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on Sunday that it had hit and destroyed a Boeing E-3 Sentry surveillance aircraft belonging to the US Air Force in a retaliatory attack on a US-run military installation in Saudi Arabia.

Images circulated on social media platforms show an Iranian projectile striking the rear section of the aircraft, near the tail, where the AN/APY-2 airborne radar system is located.

This followed earlier IRGC claims that a warehouse storing Ukrainian anti-drone systems was destroyed in a missile strike in Dubai, UAE.