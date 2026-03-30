School horror in Argentina: Chilling moment a student kills a classmate, injures others - VIDEO

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An extreme act of violence shook Argentina's city of San Cristóbal in Santa Fe today.

A 15-year-old student entered the Mariano Moreno Normal School, located at J. M. Bullo 1402, armed, shot and killed one of his 13-year-old classmates, and wounded two others, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The dramatic moment was captured in a video that quickly went viral on social media.

The incident occurred early this morning. The students were gathered in the schoolyard to raise the flag when between four and five gunshots suddenly disrupted the school routine.

According to initial reports, the victim was a 13-year-old boy who died on the spot. In a few minutes, his body will be transported to the local hospital.

⚠️Tragedy at an Argentine school: teenager opened fire on classmates.



In Santa Fe Province, a 15-year-old student carried out a shooting inside a school building. As a result of the attack, a 13-year-old teenager was killed and two others were injured. This was reported by the… pic.twitter.com/ZnTmWOptKF — News.Az (@news_az) March 30, 2026

News.Az