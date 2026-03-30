Delta plane bursts into flames just after takeoff - VIDEO

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A Delta Air Lines flight erupted in flames just seconds after takeoff from São Paulo's Guarulhos International Airport in Brazil, causing panic among passengers on board.

The Airbus A330-323 had been heading to Atlanta in the United States when an explosion was reported moments after departure shortly before midnight on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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Dramatic video footage appears to show burning debris falling from the aircraft and setting grass alight near the runway as emergency crews rushed to respond.

The pilot declared a "Mayday" call before turning the plane around and making an emergency landing after the aircraft reached around 4,500ft.

Flight tracking data showed the journey lasted just over nine minutes before the jet returned safely to the airport. Nearly 300 passengers were reportedly on board the aircraft at the time of the incident.

😱WATCH: Panic erupts on a Delta Air Lines Airbus flight bound for Atlanta after an engine failure, with visible flames forcing the aircraft to return to São Paulo. pic.twitter.com/SCns0pK9H2 — News.Az (@news_az) March 30, 2026

News.Az