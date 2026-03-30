Private units down drones in Ukraine for first time - VIDEO

Private units down drones in Ukraine for first time - VIDEO

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Private companies in Ukraine have, for the first time, successfully shot down enemy drones as part of an experimental air defense program, marking a major shift in how the country is integrating business into national security.

According to Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, a private air defense unit operating in the Kharkiv region destroyed several unmanned aerial vehicles, including Shahed and Zala-type drones, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Private air defense working. First Shahed & Zala drones downed in Kharkiv by a private firm. 13 more companies joining. Integrated with Air Force command to scale protection without burdening the front. Opening the market to build a resilient, multi-layered sky. pic.twitter.com/GhXuX6a9dS — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 30, 2026

The operation is part of a government-backed pilot project that allows selected private companies to participate in air defense activities under military coordination.

Officials say one company has already formed an operational unit and entered combat duty, while 13 additional enterprises are currently building similar teams. These groups are at different stages of readiness, with some already conducting active missions and others still in training.

Under the system, private units are fully integrated into the command structure of the Ukrainian Air Force and operate under state military oversight. They are tasked with protecting key infrastructure and assisting in intercepting incoming drones.

Authorities describe the model as a new hybrid approach in which the state, military, and private sector operate as a unified system to strengthen air defense capacity without overburdening frontline forces.

Officials also say companies involved in the program are authorized to acquire air defense and electronic warfare systems to protect their own facilities, a policy designed to expand coverage and improve response speed against aerial threats.

The initiative reflects Ukraine’s broader effort to build a multi-layered air defense network amid ongoing drone and missile attacks, while also allowing private sector participation in national security.

News.Az