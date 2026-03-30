Azerbaijani officials visit Türkiye's Disinformation Combat Center

On March 30, representatives of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Media Development Agency visited the Disinformation Combat Center of the Public Relations Department of the Presidency of Türkiye.

During the visit, Deniz Demir, the coordinator of the Disinformation Combat Center, provided detailed information about the center's activities, institutional structure, as well as the projects being implemented and the approaches adopted in the fight against disinformation, News.Az reports.

It was noted that the center carries out systematic activities aimed at the rapid detection, analysis, and prevention of fake and manipulative content in the modern information environment.

In the subsequent bilateral meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current challenges in the fight against disinformation, international practices, and effective mechanisms in this area. The issues of ensuring information security, creating a reliable information environment in digital media, as well as strengthening analytical capabilities were discussed during the meeting.