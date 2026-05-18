France Epstein probe expands as new victims come forward

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French prosecutors say around 10 new suspected victims have come forward as part of an ongoing investigation into the network of convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, widening the scope of the case in France.

The probe was launched after US authorities released additional files related to Epstein earlier this year, prompting French investigators to examine possible crimes linked to France or French individuals, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said about 20 suspected victims have now contacted authorities after an appeal in February, including both previously known and new individuals who had not been identified before.

She said investigators are currently listening to testimonies and arranging meetings, including with victims who are based abroad. Authorities are also reviewing Epstein-related materials such as computers, phone records and address books, and are seeking international cooperation.

French authorities are examining potential links to individuals already investigated in related cases involving former modelling industry figures. Some suspected victims were connected to earlier allegations involving European modelling agents.

The investigation continues into possible human trafficking offences committed in France or involving French nationals who may have assisted Epstein’s activities before his death in 2019 in a US prison.

News.Az