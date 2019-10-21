Three killed in road accident in Armenia's Shirak Province

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people have died and another person was injured in a tragic road accident in Armenia's Shirak Province.

Tonight, an accident had occurred on the motorway of Pokrashen village, as a car had rolled into the canyon at the Keti bends.



A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene. It was found out that the vehicle had gone off-road on the Yerevan-Bavra motorway, and rolled about 200 meters down the valley, News.am reported.



As a result, three men died at the scene, and another one was removed from the vehicle and was hospitalized at a Gyumri town medical center.

