Three killed in road accident in Armenia's Shirak Province
Three people have died and another person was injured in a tragic road accident in Armenia's Shirak Province.
Tonight, an accident had occurred on the motorway of Pokrashen village, as a car had rolled into the canyon at the Keti bends.
A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene. It was found out that the vehicle had gone off-road on the Yerevan-Bavra motorway, and rolled about 200 meters down the valley, News.am reported.
As a result, three men died at the scene, and another one was removed from the vehicle and was hospitalized at a Gyumri town medical center.
