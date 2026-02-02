Three killed in training plane crash in Orsk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people have died after a light aircraft carrying aviation cadets crashed in the Russian city of Orsk on Monday.

The aircraft, manufactured by Diamond Aircraft, was carrying cadets from Saint Petersburg State University of Civil Aviation along with a pilot. All three people on board were killed in the crash, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

The crash happened on February 2 in the settlement of Dzhanatalap near Orsk. The aircraft reportedly disappeared from radar screens at around 10:40 a.m. Moscow time. Emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to the crash site.

Authorities have not yet released full details about what caused the accident. Investigations are expected to focus on technical factors, weather conditions and pilot communication with air traffic controllers before the aircraft lost contact.

The incident follows several recent aviation accidents worldwide. Earlier, a plane crash in Colombia killed 15 people after a domestic flight operated by local airline Satena lost contact with air traffic control and crashed in mountainous terrain. The aircraft was carrying 13 passengers and two crew members.

In another recent case, a small helicopter crashed on New Zealand’s North Island about 40 kilometers north of the capital Wellington. Both the pilot and passenger on board died in the accident, which occurred in a sparsely populated area.

Aviation experts often stress that while small aircraft accidents receive significant attention, global aviation safety standards remain high overall. However, incidents involving training flights typically trigger detailed safety reviews because they involve student pilots and instructional operations.

Authorities in Orsk are expected to provide further updates as rescue teams and investigators continue working at the crash site.

News.Az