Three more grain-loaded ships leave Ukraine

Three more grain-loaded ships have left the ports of Ukraine’s Odesa region, Serhii Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odesa Regional Military Administration, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“Three ships with grain left Ukrainian ports on Tuesday, November 1, 2022,” the ministry said.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

However, Russia earlier announced its withdrawal from the agreement.

