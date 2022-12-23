Ties with Netherlands have gained momentum, says Turkish President Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The relations between Ankara and Amsterdam have gained momentum thanks to the dialogue, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday, News.az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, the two leaders discussed the bilateral relations and regional issues in a phone call.

The current level of Türkiye-EU ties does not benefit either side, Erdogan told Rutte, adding that the path to a win-win understanding opens if the EU's interests are not ceded to "narrow-minded and abortive" targets of a couple member states.

He also said Türkiye continues its mediation between Russia and Ukraine at the highest level amid the ongoing war for 10 months.

News.Az