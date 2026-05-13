300 diamonds hidden in trousers seized at Moscow airport

300 diamonds hidden in trousers seized at Moscow airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 300 diamonds were discovered hidden in a passenger’s trousers at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport.

The passenger had arrived from Dubai, where he reportedly purchased 330 cut natural and synthetic diamonds but failed to declare them upon arrival, News.Az reports, citing Life.Ru.

Authorities detained the man after the discovery and initiated legal proceedings.

A court later fined him 150,000 rubles (over $2,000) and ordered the confiscation of the diamonds.

News.Az