Sarah Ashlee Barker hits buzzer-beater after personal loss

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Sarah Ashlee Barker delivered a dramatic buzzer-beating putback to lift the Portland Fire to a 98–96 win over the New York Liberty, capping an emotional night just one day after a personal tragedy.

The 24-year-old guard secured the winning basket off an offensive rebound as time expired, sending the home crowd into celebration and giving the expansion team its first win since returning to the league, News.Az reports, citing Oregonlive.

Barker revealed after the game that she had lost someone close to her the day before, describing the past 24 hours as emotionally difficult but crediting her teammates and coaching staff for their support.

“I don’t want to be anywhere else,” she said, reflecting on the moment and the backing she received from the organization.

The former Georgia and Alabama standout, who spent her rookie season with the Los Angeles Sparks, was selected by Portland in the expansion draft. Despite a quiet statistical night before the final play, she stayed active around the rim and capitalized on a missed shot to secure the game-winner.

Teammate Bridget Carleton, who had a career-high scoring night, praised Barker’s effort and hustle, saying her persistence made the decisive play possible.

Barker described the moment as a “God-wink,” saying faith and support from those around her helped her through a deeply emotional 24-hour stretch.

News.Az