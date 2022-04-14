Yandex metrika counter

Ties with Switzerland will accelerate development of economic co-op: Azerbaijani minister

Today marks 13 years since the establishment of the Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland, the Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“The bilateral relations based on mutual trust and support will further accelerate the development of economic cooperation and business partnership,” Jabbarov noted.


