Ambulance driver arrested in Baku for drug-impaired driving - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

An ambulance driver has been arrested in Baku over a drug-impaired driving case.

The incident occurred on the morning of April 16 in the Nasimi district of the capital, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The ambulance driver activated the vehicle’s flashing lights and siren and proceeded to drive into oncoming traffic, crossing double solid lines and disregarding road regulations. His behavior posed a significant risk to other road users.

Traffic police officers intervened and stopped the vehicle.

During the investigation, it was determined that the driver, Mehman Aliyev, was not responding to any medical emergency at the time. There was no patient or medical staff present in the ambulance, and the use of special signals was deemed unjustified.

Further inquiries established that the driver had repeatedly breached traffic rules while operating the vehicle. A subsequent medical examination confirmed that Mehman Aliyev was under the influence of наркотических веществ.

Appropriate legal measures are currently being taken against him.

News.Az