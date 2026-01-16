TikTok strengthens age checks for European users

+ ↺ − 16 px

TikTok will soon roll out new age-verification technology across Europe, the platform announced Friday, as regulators push for stricter measures to protect children under 13.

The system, developed after a year-long European pilot, uses profile details, posted content, and behavioral signals to identify potentially underage accounts. Accounts flagged by the technology will be reviewed by specialized moderators rather than automatically banned, TikTok said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move comes amid growing regulatory scrutiny over how social media platforms verify users’ ages under strict European data-protection rules. While countries like Australia have banned children under 16 from social media, the European Parliament is exploring similar age limits. Denmark, for example, wants to bar social media access for anyone under 15.

TikTok acknowledged that no global method exists to confirm age without compromising privacy. For appeals, the company will use facial-age estimation from verification provider Yoti, alongside credit card checks and government IDs.

The new system was designed specifically to meet European regulations, with input from Ireland’s Data Protection Commission. European users will be notified when the technology goes live.

