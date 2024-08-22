Tim Walz officially accepts Democratic nomination for vice president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has officially accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for vice president, the second-highest elected office in the United States.

“It’s the honor of my life to accept your nomination for vice president of the United States,” Walz declared at the Democratic Party convention in Chicago, News.Az reports citing foreign media.He expressed gratitude to Vice President Kamala Harris for the opportunity to join the November 5 election and thanked President Joe Biden for his "four years of strong, historic leadership."As governor, Walz has enacted significant legislation, including laws protecting abortion rights, legalizing recreational marijuana, and restricting firearm sales. He has also been a vocal critic of the Republican Party and its presidential candidate, Donald Trump.The U.S presidential election is scheduled for November 5. Biden, initially expected to represent the Democrats, withdrew from the race on July 21 following pressure from his party after a poor performance in a June debate against Trump. Biden endorsed Harris as his successor. Two days before Biden’s announcement, the Republican National Convention nominated Trump and Ohio Senator James David Vance as the GOP’s candidates for president and vice president.

