Today marks World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day

Today, December 31st, marks the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day.

The foundation of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day was laid in Nakhchivan late in December 1989, when the USSR-Iran borders were knocked down.

On December 16, 1991, taking into account the importance of the unity of world Azerbaijanis, National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, who was then Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, announced December 31 as the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day. So, December 31 became the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis. Azerbaijanis are proud to celebrate this day.

Since then, December 31 has been celebrated as the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day.

The World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day plays an effective role in building relations between Azerbaijanis dispersed across the world and in the process of creating unity and solidarity among them. The celebration of this day has already turned into a moral necessity for Azerbaijanis in more than 70 countries worldwide.

