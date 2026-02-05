Tokayev calls Azerbaijan-Armenia peace progress historic

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has described recent progress toward a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia as a historic turning point, highlighting its global political and moral significance.

“At a time when the world is increasingly divided, such a policy carries exceptional moral and political significance. The progress made by Azerbaijan and Armenia toward a peace agreement marks a turning point of historic importance,” said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his video address at the awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“It demonstrates that even long-standing conflicts can be resolved through dialogue, responsibility, and restraint,” he emphasized.

