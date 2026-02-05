Yandex metrika counter

Tokayev calls Azerbaijan-Armenia peace progress historic

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Tokayev calls Azerbaijan-Armenia peace progress historic
Photo: AP Photo

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has described recent progress toward a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia as a historic turning point, highlighting its global political and moral significance.

“At a time when the world is increasingly divided, such a policy carries exceptional moral and political significance. The progress made by Azerbaijan and Armenia toward a peace agreement marks a turning point of historic importance,” said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his video address at the awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“It demonstrates that even long-standing conflicts can be resolved through dialogue, responsibility, and restraint,” he emphasized.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      