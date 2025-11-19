Tokyo stocks fall for fourth day amid weak chip shares ahead of Nvidia earnings

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tokyo shares ended lower Wednesday, extending a four-day losing streak as weak semiconductor stocks weighed on the market ahead of U.S. chip giant Nvidia's earnings report.

The benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended down 165.28 points, or 0.34 percent, from Tuesday to 48,537.70, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 5.52 points, or 0.17 percent, lower at 3,245.58.

On the stock market, heavyweight semiconductor-linked shares drew selling on concern over recent declines in U.S. artificial intelligence-related issues, while caution prevailed ahead of Nvidia's earnings, analysts said.

But the market drew some support as investors snapped up battered issues after the key Nikkei index fell over 3 percent the previous day, its sharpest percentage drop since April.

