Tom Felton returns as Draco Malfoy in Broadway’s 'Cursed Child'

Tom Felton returns to the role of Draco Malfoy on Broadway. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures & Manuel Harlan

Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in all eight Harry Potter films, is set to return to the role—this time on stage.

Felton, 37, is the first actor from the film franchise to return as the character they originated on the big screen, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This also marks the actor's Broadway debut.

He is to begin his 19-week limited engagement of performances on Nov. 11.

"Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Felton said.

"Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in Cursed Child this fall, I'll also be the exact age Draco is in the play. It's surreal to be stepping back into his shoes -- and, of course, his iconic platinum blond hair -- and I am thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world. I look forward to joining this incredible company and being a part of the Broadway community."

Based on J.K. Rowling's best-selling fantasy novels, the films were released in theaters from 2001 through 2011.

The play opened on Broadway in 2018.

A TV series based on the books is also in the works and a new Wizarding World attraction called Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic recently debuted at Universal Epic Universe.

News.Az