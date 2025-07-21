Tom Troupe, 'Mission: Impossible' and 'Star Trek' actor, passes away

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tom Troupe, the veteran stage and screen actor who appeared in dozens of TV shows over the course of a decadeslong career, died at 97 on Sunday morning, his representative confirmed, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

Originally from Kansas City, Missouri, Troupe moved to New York in 1948 to pursue a career in acting. But he first would serve in the Korean War, earning a bronze star, according to his representative. After his service, Troupe returned to New York and made his Broadway debut in 1957 in a production of "The Diary of Ann Frank."

Ten years later, Troupe moved cross country to Los Angeles, where he would go on to appear in more than 70 television shows, usually in single episode roles.

Notably, Troupe had roles in "Mission: Impossible," "Star Trek," "The Fugitive," "The Man from U.N.C.L.E.," "The Wild Wild West" and "Cheers."

Troupe also co-wrote and starred in the 1968 movie "Sofi," the film version of a play based on Nikolai Gogol's "Diary of a Madman."

Troupe also continued his stage career, acting in productions of "The Lion in Winter," "Fathers Day" and "The Gin Game," which also co-starred his late wife, Carole Cook, who died in 2023.

Troupe is survived by his son, Christopher Troupe and daughter-in-law, Becky Coulter.

