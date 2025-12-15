Tonga elects new Prime Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lord Fakafanua has been elected Tonga's next prime minister by the 26 new members of parliament, made up of nine Noble's Representatives and 17 People's Representatives, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to Radio Nukualofa, Fakafanua defeated the only opponent, incumbent Prime Minister Aisake Eke, by 16 votes to 10 on Monday.

Fakafanua has served as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly since 2017.

Eke will stay on as caretaker prime minister until King Tupou VI formally appoints his replacement.

