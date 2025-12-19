Tonight: Catch a rare glimpse of Comet 3I/ATLAS approaching Earth

+ ↺ − 16 px

Comet 3I/ATLAS, the third interstellar object ever detected by astronomers, will make its closest approach to Earth overnight on Friday, passing at a distance of 168 million miles (270 million kilometers). The comet poses no threat to our planet.

The closest point is expected at 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT) on Dec. 19, News.Az reports, citing Live Science.

While the comet is still nearly twice as far from Earth as the sun, making spectacular telescope images unlikely, it presents a rare chance to observe an object from another star system. 3I/ATLAS was discovered in July 2025, following the discoveries of 1I/’Oumuamua in 2017 and 2I/Borisov in 2019.

Currently moving away from the sun and leaving the solar system, the comet is easiest to observe online. The Virtual Telescope Project in Manciano, Italy, will host a free YouTube webcast starting at 11 p.m. EST on Dec. 18 (0400 GMT on Dec. 19), with a replay available afterward.

Observers with a GoTo or smart telescope can also locate 3I/ATLAS in the constellation Leo. Models such as the Seestar S50, Unistellar eVscope 2, Vaonis Vespera Pro, or Celestron Origin allow users to find the comet via their control apps. Planetarium apps like Sky Tonight, Sky Guide, Stellarium, and SkySafari 7 Pro also include the comet’s location.

Although visible in large astronomy binoculars at magnitude 11, it will appear as a tiny, slightly out-of-focus star, according to Sky at Night. A better view can be obtained with a medium-to-large telescope of around 12 inches, through which observers may see a faint greenish patch of light near the bright star Regulus and the fainter companion Rho Leonis.

Meanwhile, Earth- and space-based telescopes continue monitoring the comet. NASA recently released ultraviolet images captured by its Europa Clipper spacecraft from about 102 million miles (164 million km) away—roughly a third closer than Earth. More NASA images are expected following the comet’s close approach.

News.Az