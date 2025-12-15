Comet 3I/ATLAS: How governments might respond to an extinction threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Vladimir Bekish is a Russian military-political analyst and an expert in strategic security, with a focus on the Middle East and Africa. The article reflects the author’s personal views and may not represent the position of News.Az.

In today’s world, certain events can play a decisive role in the fate of human civilization itself. For example, the war between Russia and Ukraine, involving many countries worldwide, carries the risk of escalating into a global conflict that could include weapons of mass destruction. Such a scenario could realistically lead to the destruction of civilization on Earth.

There are other potential flashpoints as well, where escalation could have catastrophic consequences for the entire world. These include a conflict between India and Pakistan, tensions on the Korean Peninsula, or even a confrontation between Venezuela and the United States.

At the same time, there are events that may not dominate global headlines yet could nonetheless prove critical for humanity as a whole and play a decisive role in the planet’s fate. In this context, I am referring to comet 3I/ATLAS.

The space object 3I/ATLAS was discovered on July 1, 2025. Scientists later determined that it is a comet originating from another star system, moving toward Earth at enormous speed along an unusual trajectory.

Harvard University professor and institute director Avi Loeb has pointed to a number of anomalies associated with the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS that, in his view, could suggest it is an extraterrestrial spacecraft.

NASA has issued several statements regarding ongoing observations of the comet, its parameters, and its behavior. The United Nations has also announced the launch of a Planetary Security Program in connection with the approach of comet 3I/ATLAS toward Earth.

The comet’s behavior is undeniably strange. Astronomers and scientists from many countries are making striking, and often contradictory, statements about its characteristics. One thing can be said with certainty: its trajectory, appearance, and emissions have no known analogues in astronomical observations. In other words, scientists on Earth have never seen anything like it before. While most researchers are attempting to find scientific explanations for the comet’s behavior, new information continues to emerge almost daily that defies existing scientific models.

Now let us imagine that this comet is indeed heading directly toward Earth and that its arrival would result in the planet’s destruction. It would not matter whether this occurred through a direct collision or whether the comet’s envelope and tail merely passed close enough to strip Earth of its atmosphere, eliminate water reserves, and trigger unimaginable seismic and other forms of devastation.

Alternatively, consider another scenario: extraterrestrials traveling aboard this comet-spacecraft who, for unknown reasons, annihilate Earth’s civilization and population.

Now let us assume that the governments of certain countries become aware of this information, that is, they receive credible assessments from scientists and national security services indicating the imminent destruction of civilization. Moreover, assume this information is obtained confidentially, without public disclosure, at least initially. What options would governments and international organizations have in such a situation?

Suppose world leaders decide to inform humanity that it has only a few weeks left to live, that there is no salvation, and that the apocalypse is inevitable. What would follow?

It is not difficult to imagine that mass hysteria would ensue, accompanied by deeply disturbing events. Some people would seek to spend their remaining days pursuing maximum pleasure, taking whatever they desire by force if necessary. Others would settle long-standing scores with enemies, acts previously restrained only by fear of punishment or self-preservation — restraints that would no longer exist.

In such circumstances, crime would likely surge to unimaginable levels, to the point where the very concept of crime might cease to exist. After all, in a few weeks there would be no one left to enforce laws, nor anyone left to judge violations. In short, chaos and horror would engulf the world.

Of course, there would also be individuals, communities, and even entire countries that would refuse to believe in the inevitability of Earth’s destruction. They would attempt to take measures to survive, such as constructing secure shelters stocked with food, water, and medicine. They would try to remain hidden for as long as possible, hoping that a devastated Earth might eventually recover and allow life to begin anew.

However, one critical issue would immediately arise: such shelters would have limited capacity. This would require choosing who is given a chance to survive, and who is not. How those decisions would be made, and how those excluded would respond, raises deeply troubling questions.

Now imagine that governments and global leaders, having carefully assessed both the information received and the consequences of making it public, fully understand what humanity would descend into if the truth were revealed. To avoid unleashing these horrors before the end of the world, they collectively decide not to disclose anything about the impending apocalypse. Humanity would simply live out its remaining days as usual, without added panic or suffering. And when the end came, it would come.

It can be assumed with a high degree of probability that the way information about the behavior and trajectory of comet ATLAS is currently being framed in official statements reflects precisely such an approach.

“Yes, the comet is unusual, but not frightening.”

“Yes, its trajectory is highly irregular and difficult to predict, but such things happen in space.”

“Yes, its radiation has no historical analogues, but an explanation will eventually be found.”

This is how the situation is being presented today. And this is how it would have to be presented to conceal the true state of affairs. I am not accusing anyone of hiding information or acting irresponsibly, nor am I attempting to provoke panic. I am simply comparing known facts and analyzing the available information.

At this point, another intriguing possibility emerges — one that world leaders and international organizations could pursue.

They could address humanity with a message like this: “People of the world. Citizens. Ladies and gentlemen. Humanity. We face inevitable destruction in a matter of weeks. No one will survive. Therefore, let us immediately end all wars and conflicts. Let us stop fighting, arguing, and hating one another. Let us spend our remaining days doing good, so that they are peaceful and meaningful for everyone.”

Of course, not everyone would heed such an appeal, even if accompanied by extraordinary measures such as universal access to resources. But there is little doubt that wars and conflicts across the planet would cease.

Against this hypothetical backdrop, I arrived at an idea of what world leaders could do in connection with the supposed “intentions” of comet ATLAS.

I would propose that global leaders, regardless of how the comet ultimately behaves, and even if they know with certainty that it poses no threat, issue such a statement claiming that humanity has only weeks left to live, calling for an immediate end to all wars and conflicts and urging people to support and care for one another.

As we have already assumed, wars would stop almost instantly. Social tensions would ease. Nations and individuals would unite to help one another live out the remaining days peacefully.

Eventually, humanity would realize that the “end of the world” was not coming, and likely would not come for decades. Bewildered and angry, people would demand explanations from their leaders. The answer might be simple: humanity was given a chance to stop wars, conflicts, and hatred, and it took that chance.

And then a counterquestion would arise for those who had previously fought, killed, and hated one another, but stopped after the announcement: “Do you really want to return to fighting, killing, and hating again? And if so, why?”

