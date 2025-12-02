Top 10 most beautiful goals of the week - Champions League

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Champions League delivered another week of stunning goals, and fans were treated to a mix of long-range rockets, solo runs, and perfect team finishes. Here’s a roundup of the top 10 strikes that had everyone talking.

At number 10, Estevão’s Chelsea goal against Barcelona caught the eye with a precise curl into the far corner. Promise David of Galatasaray impressed next with a solo effort that beat Union Berlin’s defense. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a classic counterattack goal for Marseille against Newcastle, while Chiquinho’s late strike for Olympiacos nearly stunned Real Madrid, News.Az reports, citing UEFA.

Vitinha was a double threat for PSG, netting two brilliant goals against Tottenham, showcasing his accuracy and composure in front of goal. David Luiz reminded fans of his free-kick mastery with a powerful strike for Pafos against Monaco.

Rising star Olzhas Baibek scored a long-range wonder goal for Copenhagen versus Kairat Almaty. Kylian Mbappé then lit up the pitch with a solo effort for Real Madrid against Olympiacos. And topping the list, Luis Suárez scored a cheeky finish for Sporting against Club Brugge, reminding everyone why he is one of the game’s greats.

10. Estevão’s (Chelsea) goal vs Barcelona

9. Promise David’s (Galatasaray) goal vs Union Berlin

8. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s (Marseille) goal vs Newcastle

7. Chiquinho’s (Olympiacos) goal vs Real Madrid

6. Vitinha’s (PSG) goal vs Tottenham

5. David Luiz’s (Pafos) goal vs Monaco

4. Vitinha’s second (PSG) goal vs Tottenham

3. Olzhas Baibek’s (Copenhagen) goal vs Kairat Almaty

2. Kylian Mbappé’s (Real Madrid) goal vs Olympiacos

1. Luis Suárez’s (Sporting) goal vs Club Brugge

