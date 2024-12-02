News.az
News
Kylian Mbappe
Tag:
Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Mbappe misses Spanish Super Cup derby with Atletico
07 Jan 2026-14:11
Mbappe knee injury big blow for Real Madrid
31 Dec 2025-20:29
PSG must pay Mbappé €60.9M, French court rules
16 Dec 2025-16:25
Top 10 most beautiful goals of the week - Champions League
02 Dec 2025-09:59
France to face Ukraine in World Cup qualifier on 10th anniversary of Paris attacks
12 Nov 2025-16:49
Mbappe to miss France’s World Cup qualifier in Iceland due to ankle injury
11 Oct 2025-13:22
2025 Ballon d’Or: Top contenders for men’s and women’s awards
22 Sep 2025-11:42
Mbappe to face PSG for first time since departure in Club World Cup semi-final
08 Jul 2025-10:00
Kylian Mbappé claims the 2024/2025 Golden Boot award
25 May 2025-22:19
Kylian Mbappe refers PSG to disciplinary committee over unpaid wages
02 Dec 2024-17:19
