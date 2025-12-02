Yandex metrika counter

PSG, Real Madrid eye Upamecano as Bayern exit looms

PSG continue targeting top French talent and are monitoring Dayot Upamecano, whose Bayern Munich contract runs until 2026. The Ligue 1 champions are considering him as a defensive reinforcement, with a possible move depending on whether he refuses a contract extension—opening the door to a free transfer.

A switch to Paris could become realistic, but they may face major competition, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Real Madrid believe they’re in a strong position to reach an early understanding with Upamecano. The defender is reportedly open to a new challenge, and those close to him feel his time at Bayern may be nearing its end.

The appeal of taking on a key role in Madrid’s rebuilding back line is a major factor. For Real Madrid, signing a high-level defender on a free transfer fits perfectly with their long-term financial strategy.

 


