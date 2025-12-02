PSG, Real Madrid eye Upamecano as Bayern exit looms

+ ↺ − 16 px

PSG continue targeting top French talent and are monitoring Dayot Upamecano, whose Bayern Munich contract runs until 2026. The Ligue 1 champions are considering him as a defensive reinforcement, with a possible move depending on whether he refuses a contract extension—opening the door to a free transfer.

A switch to Paris could become realistic, but they may face major competition, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Real Madrid believe they’re in a strong position to reach an early understanding with Upamecano. The defender is reportedly open to a new challenge, and those close to him feel his time at Bayern may be nearing its end.

The appeal of taking on a key role in Madrid’s rebuilding back line is a major factor. For Real Madrid, signing a high-level defender on a free transfer fits perfectly with their long-term financial strategy.

News.Az