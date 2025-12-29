Top 5 banking technology stories of 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

FinTech Futures reviews the most impactful banking technology developments of 2025, highlighting major leadership appointments, cloud core banking migrations, fintech acquisitions, and next-generation neobank launches.

As 2025 comes to an end, the global banking and fintech sector has undergone rapid transformation. From cloud-based core banking migrations to strategic CEO appointments and fintech consolidation, these developments are reshaping how banks operate and innovate. Below are five of the most significant banking technology stories of 2025, featuring Temenos, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Finovifi, Finova, ABN Amro, and Mambu, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

1. Temenos appoints Takis Spiliopoulos as Chief Executive Officer

Switzerland-based core banking software provider Temenos appointed Takis Spiliopoulos as its new CEO earlier this month, with immediate effect.

Spiliopoulos joined Temenos in March 2019 from Swiss bank Vontobel, initially serving as chief financial officer. He became interim CEO in September following the departure of Jean-Pierre Brulard, who had led the company since May 2024.

“In his role as interim CEO, Takis clearly demonstrated he was the right choice for the CEO role, bringing stability and a strong execution-focused mindset,” said Temenos board chair Thibault de Tersant.

2. Commonwealth Bank of Australia completes major SAP core banking migration to AWS

Photo: Reuters

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) successfully migrated its SAP core banking platform to Amazon Web Services (AWS), marking one of the largest cloud transformations in the bank’s history.

According to a CBA spokesperson, the migration was completed in late September and represents the largest system-of-record migration in the bank’s 114-year history.

The 18-month project was delivered in partnership with Red Hat, SAP, SAP Fioneer, and Accenture, and now supports approximately 90% of CBA customer accounts, facilitating around 40% of Australia’s liquidity through a real-time, event-driven system.

3. Finovifi acquires modern banking systems to expand core banking capabilities

In March, Finovifi, an AI-powered fintech provider serving community banks, acquired US-based Modern Banking Systems (MBS) for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition also included Modern Banking Systems of Alabama (MBSAL), a long-standing MBS distribution partner supporting south-eastern US banks for more than 44 years.

Formerly operating as the DarkDefend division of ThreatAdvice, Finovifi rebranded after ThreatAdvice sold its managed services and cybersecurity assets to IT provider Magna5. Finovifi’s product portfolio includes fraud prevention tools such as FraudSentry, FraudXchange, and SilverSafe, alongside compliance solutions ClearKYC and ComplyPilot.

4. Gareth Richardson named CEO of UK banking technology firm Finova

In July, Finova, a UK-based mortgage and savings technology provider, appointed Gareth Richardson as CEO.

Richardson previously served as chief operating officer at Thought Machine, where he held the role since January 2020. At Finova, he now leads the company in supporting more than 60 banks, building societies, specialist lenders, and equity release providers across the UK through its SaaS platform.

Finova strengthened its market position last year through its merger with MSO, a mortgage solutions platform previously carved out from Australian software firm Iress.

5. ABN Amro selects Mambu to power youth neobank BUUT

Photo: Reuters

Dutch banking giant ABN Amro selected Mambu’s cloud banking platform to power BUUT, a new neobank designed for customers aged 11 to 18 in the Netherlands.

Launched on 3 September following a year of development, BUUT offers Dutch IBAN accounts, debit cards, and a money management system that separates funds into spending and savings pots.

At launch, ABN Amro said BUUT combines “the reliability of a large bank” with the “fresh energy” of Tikkie, its popular mobile payments app launched in 2016. Both BUUT and the small-business lending platform New10 operate on Mambu’s cloud-native banking infrastructure.

News.Az