TOP 5 BREAKING NEWS — Last hour

In the past hour, several major developments have unfolded across global politics, security, and international affairs. Leading English-language outlets such as Reuters, AP, Sky News, ABC News, and BBC have released a series of breaking updates that are shaping the international agenda in real time. Below is a concise roundup of the most important headlines from the last 60 minutes.

Source: Reuters

1. EU launches antitrust probe into Meta over WhatsApp AI use



The European Commission has opened a new competition investigation into Meta, focusing on the company’s integration of artificial intelligence features within WhatsApp and its broader messaging ecosystem. Regulators are examining whether Meta’s data-collection practices and AI-driven functionalities could distort fair competition by strengthening the company’s dominance across messaging, social media and digital advertising markets. The EU has also raised concerns that Meta may be leveraging user data from WhatsApp and other platforms in ways that violate the Digital Markets Act. If violations are confirmed, Meta could face significant fines or be forced to modify its AI integration model. The probe marks another escalation in Europe’s efforts to regulate large technology firms.

Source: Reuters

2. Tesla’s UK car sales decline in November

New registration data from the UK’s automobile industry shows that Tesla experienced a notable downturn in vehicle sales in November. While the broader electric vehicle segment continues to grow modestly, Tesla’s share slipped due to rising competition from Chinese EV manufacturers and strengthened offerings from European brands. Analysts suggest that Tesla’s relatively high prices, slowing model refresh cycles and supply chain adjustments contributed to the decline. Additionally, changes in UK government incentives for EV buyers may have reduced demand for high-end electric cars. The November drop adds to concerns about Tesla’s weakening momentum in parts of Europe ahead of 2025.

Source: Reuters

3. Blackstone unveils new unit to direct retirement savings into private markets

Blackstone has announced the creation of a new business unit designed to channel retirement savings into private market investments, including private equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure funds. The initiative aims to make alternative assets more accessible to pension funds and individual retirement accounts, segments that traditionally faced limited exposure to private markets. Blackstone argues that such investments can deliver higher long-term returns and lower volatility compared to traditional public-market portfolios. The launch comes at a time of increased interest among global investors seeking diversification amid inflation pressures and uneven stock-market performance. The new unit is expected to play a major role in Blackstone’s long-term expansion strategy.

Source: Reuters

4. Gold edges lower on stronger equities as investors look ahead to next Fed meeting

Gold ticked lower on Thursday as gains in equities markets in Asia and Europe weighed on safe-haven demand, while investors turned their attention to next week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and upcoming U.S. data that could shape the outlook for interest rates.

Spot gold slipped 0.2% at $4,199.30 per ounce, as of 0959 GMT. U.S. gold futures for February delivery were down 0.1% at $4,229.50 per ounce.

Source: Reuters

5. Eurovision officials to review Israel’s participation amid boycott threats

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is evaluating whether Israel will participate in the upcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest following mounting boycott threats from broadcasters, cultural organisations and civil society groups across Europe. Critics argue that current geopolitical tensions and public sensitivities could undermine the contest’s neutrality. Several countries have already expressed concerns, urging the EBU to reconsider Israel’s participation to avoid widespread protests or withdrawals. Eurovision organisers have stated that they will conduct a formal review, weighing both artistic freedom and political pressures. A final decision is expected in the coming weeks, ahead of the contest’s staging calendar.

