+ ↺ − 16 px

Dogecoin is a meme coin that has gained fame due to its association with Elon Musk and its use as a form of payment. Experts predict that by the first quarter of 2026, the price will increase tenfold to $1.60, driven by the growing excitement of retail investors and the increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies.

However, because it has a large market capitalization, it can't generate as much revenue as its lower-cap competitors. Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), Bonk (BONK), Pengu (PENGU), Dogwifhat (WIF), Peanut the Squirrel ($PNUT), and Apecoin (APE) are six meme currencies that are likely to outperform $DOGE's 10x gains in the 2025 bull run, with gains of 50x to 100x or more. This is due to new technology, viral networks, and the ability to move quickly with small amounts of capital.

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE): The Layer 2 Meme Powerhouse

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is a Layer 2 chain for memecoins that reduces Ethereum's gas prices and accelerates transactions. It is currently on sale for $0.0013 in Stage 4. Meme Launchpad helps new projects get off the ground with protections against rug pulls, and its anti-sniper bot software ensures that launches are fair.

But this isn't just about the numbers. This is about the Legend of Little Pepe, which tells the story of a young frog who aims to create a meme-powered empire on Ethereum's very foundation. The roadmap is as grandiose as it is meme-worthy, with phases like "Pregnancy," "Birth," and "Growth," each one full of internet culture references and big promises to attain a market cap of $1 billion and a place in the Top 100 on CoinMarketCap.

Bonk (BONK): Solana’s Meme Maverick

Bonk is performing better on Solana's fast chain, which is superior to DOGE's slower technology. It has a market cap of $1.1 billion and trades at $0.00001. According to cryptonews.com, its DeFi and NFT features are what make it popular. Some analysts believe that if Solana reaches $500, it might increase to $0.0001, while others anticipate it could rise to $0.001. A $1,000 investment might increase to $100,000, which is more than 10 times the value of $DOGE, since the market value is $69 million. $BONK is a strong candidate because it has a low cap and an edge over Solana.

Pengu (PENGU): The NFT-Backed Meme Star

Pengu (PENGU) costs $0.01 and has a market cap of $800 million. It uses the Pudgy Penguins NFT ecosystem to deliver more value than DOGE's tipping focus. Analysts say $0.05 (5x), but that's with the NFT hype. If you invest $1,000 in it, it may grow to $100,000, which is more than $DOGE's current ceiling. The synergy of $PENGU's NFTs presents it with significant potential for 2025.

Dogwifhat (WIF): Solana’s Viral Sensation

Dogwifhat (WIF) is worth $0.83 and has a market valuation of $830 million. It rides on Solana's speed and meme excitement, which is faster than DOGE's community-driven model. Analysts predict $3 (4x) will beat $DOGE. $WIF's integration with Solana increases its likelihood of appreciation.

Peanut the Squirrel ($PNUT): The Viral Newcomer

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) went up to $0.22 with a market cap of 222M after a viral X meme. It got more attention than $DOGE. $4.50 (50x) will beat $DOGE's 10x. PNUT's viral growth makes it stand out in 2025.

Apecoin (APE): The NFT and Metaverse Leader

Apecoin (APE) is worth $0.60 and has a market cap of $450 million. It drives Yuga Labs' Bored Ape ecosystem, which is more useful than DOGE's payment emphasis. Analysts say it will be $40 (50x). With a market valuation of $40 billion, a $1,000 investment could grow to $50,000, which is more than the value of $DOGE. $APE's links to NFTs and the metaverse drive its growth.

Conclusion

Dogecoin's 10x to $1.60 is good, but Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), Bonk, Pengu, Dogwifhat, Peanut the Squirrel, and Apecoin are all going to make even higher gains in 2025, between 50x and 100x. Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is the best choice because its Layer 2 blockchain aims to achieve a $0.15 price target, enabling $1,000 to be turned into $125,000. Ape into littlepepe.com and add these meme coins to your portfolio to beat $DOGE in the bull run.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

News.Az