Top Azerbaijani, Turkish diplomats discuss regional security
- 14 Jan 2026 10:29
- 14 Jan 2026 10:34
- 1045861
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/top-azerbaijani-turkish-diplomats-discuss-regional-security Copied
Photo: Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.
Bayramov and Fidan discussed the Azerbaijan-Türkiye alliance, regional security, as well as cooperation within regional and international organizations, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.
The ministers hailed the jointly coordinated activities between the two brotherly countries.