Yandex metrika counter

Top Azerbaijani, Turkish diplomats discuss regional security

  • Politics
  • Share
Top Azerbaijani, Turkish diplomats discuss regional security
Photo: Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

Bayramov and Fidan discussed the Azerbaijan-Türkiye alliance, regional security, as well as cooperation within regional and international organizations, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The ministers hailed the jointly coordinated activities between the two brotherly countries.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      