Top Azerbaijani, Turkish diplomats discuss regional security

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

Bayramov and Fidan discussed the Azerbaijan-Türkiye alliance, regional security, as well as cooperation within regional and international organizations, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The ministers hailed the jointly coordinated activities between the two brotherly countries.

