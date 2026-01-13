Azerbaijani and Venezuelan FMs discuss key developments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, had a phone call with Yván Gil Pinto, the Foreign Minister of Venezuela.

The telephone conversation saw discussions on recent developments in Venezuela, as well as bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Venezuela, News.Az reports.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives as a result of the events in Venezuela. He expressed hope for peace and stability in Venezuela and the preservation of the country's unity.

The Venezuelan minister provided a detailed update on recent developments in his country, stating that presidential duties are being carried out successfully and state institutions are functioning. Noting that the dialogue with the United States continues, the minister said American companies have resumed their activities, especially in the energy sector, and that negotiations are underway to resume the work of embassies.

The ministers emphasized the importance of continued efforts to advance bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Venezuela, as well as to enhance the cooperation, based on mutual support and solidarity, within international organizations, particularly the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

News.Az