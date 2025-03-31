Top diplomat calls for end to impunity of those responsible for crimes against Azerbaijanis

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has commemorated 31 March - Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis.

In a post on X, FM Bayramov called for an end to the impunity of those responsible for crimes against Azerbaijanis, News.Az reports.

“On 31 March - Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, we honor and remember the tens of thousands of innocent Azerbaijanis who were brutally massacred by radical Armenian groups 107 years ago,” he noted.

“The recurrence of such horrific acts by Armenia against innocent Azerbaijanis—ranging from mass deportations, ethnic cleansing, and genocide, to war crimes— underscores the necessity for ending impunity of those responsible for these atrocities,” the top diplomat added.

