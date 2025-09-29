Top diplomats from China and North Korea agree to strengthen ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

The foreign ministers of North Korea and China have agreed to deepen bilateral ties and resist hegemonism or unilateralism.

In a meeting with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi today, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui cited her country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, saying further bolstering ties with China is North Korea’s unwavering position, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The meeting took place as part of a four-day visit to Beijing by Ms Choe and follows Mr Jong-un’s visit to Beijing earlier this month, where he attended an 80th anniversary commemoration of victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and the World Anti-Fascist War.

During the meeting, Mr Wang said the two countries should strengthen strategic communication and enhance exchanges and co-operation to better improve their people’s well-being and jointly promote regional peace and development.

He said that China appreciated North Korea’s firm support on issues regarding its core interests and major concerns and stood ready to strengthen co-ordination in international and regional affairs, oppose all forms of hegemony and safeguard the two nations’ common interests, as well as international fairness and justice.

China’s Xinhua News Agency cited Mr Wang as saying China opposes “all forms of hegemonism.”

It quoted Ms Choe as saying that North Korea “is willing to closely co-operate with China in multilateral affairs, jointly resist unilateralism and power politics and promote a fairer and more just world order.”

The North Korean foreign minister said her country firmly supported the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity and China’s major global initiatives, especially the newly-proposed Global Governance Initiative.

News.Az