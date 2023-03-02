Top US diplomat says G20 meeting "marred" by Russia's invasion of Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of G20 foreign ministers in India has been "marred" by the war in Ukraine, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, News.az reports citing CNN.

"Unfortunately, this meeting has again been marred by Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine, deliberate campaign of destruction against civilian targets, and its attack on the core principles of the UN Charter," Blinken said in prepared remarks ahead of the G20 meeting in New Delhi.

"We must continue to call on Russia to end its war of aggression and withdraw from Ukraine for the sake of international peace and economic stability," added Blinken.

G20 officials are gathered for a series of events in India, the current holder of the group's presidency.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for nations to “rise above [their] differences," adding that “multilateralism is in crisis."

“You are meeting at a time of deep global divisions. As foreign ministers, it is but natural that your discussions are affected by the geopolitical tensions of the day,” he said.

“However, as the leading economies of the world, we also have a responsibility towards those who are not in this room. The world looks upon the G20 to ease the challenges of growth.”

News.Az